UBS Group Lowers NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $109.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group to $109.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

NEE stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,083. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $172.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.57.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after acquiring an additional 796,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,724,059,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,074,000 after acquiring an additional 124,572 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after acquiring an additional 586,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

