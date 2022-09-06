U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8,676.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,757,920 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 2.7% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.87% of U.S. Bancorp worth $685,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $768,650,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,496 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $52,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.44. The stock had a trading volume of 74,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

