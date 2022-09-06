Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,278,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,743,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,803,000 after purchasing an additional 333,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 544,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total value of $912,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,512.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,156 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,576. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 0.91. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.85 and a 1-year high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.55.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

