TheVig Market Capitalization Tops $772,961.47 (VIG)

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, TheVig has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. TheVig has a market cap of $772,961.47 and approximately $11.00 worth of TheVig was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TheVig coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

KATZ Token (KATZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheVig Profile

TheVig is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. TheVig’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,338,355 coins. The Reddit community for TheVig is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. TheVig’s official website is vigor.ai. TheVig’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TheVig

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheVig directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TheVig should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TheVig using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

