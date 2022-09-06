Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.54

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 587694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Telenor ASA from 120.00 to 125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.
Telenor ASA Trading Down 1.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.
