Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 69,260 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,260 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for about 2.3% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $17,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Kroger by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after buying an additional 3,112,175 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,958,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,448,000 after buying an additional 132,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KR. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE KR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.88. 226,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,990,259. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average is $51.35. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.