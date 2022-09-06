Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,090 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,840,000 after acquiring an additional 113,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after acquiring an additional 92,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after acquiring an additional 62,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,251 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after acquiring an additional 584,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE HSY traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $224.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.54 and its 200 day moving average is $217.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 155,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.82, for a total transaction of $34,096,751.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,100,266.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 155,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.82, for a total value of $34,096,751.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,100,266.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 856,288 shares of company stock valued at $188,801,430 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

