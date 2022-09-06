Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 116,495 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,135,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEM stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $41.44. 106,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,758. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

