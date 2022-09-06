Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $7.90 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.71. 19,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

