Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $5.10 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,890 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Southern by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,284,000 after buying an additional 1,607,524 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 13,012.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,092,521 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,169,000 after buying an additional 1,052,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE SO traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $78.03. 146,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $82.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

