Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $13.79 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises 1.9% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 567,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,332,000 after acquiring an additional 194,501 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,295 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 24.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 102,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after buying an additional 20,155 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 35,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,410 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.71.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.07. 44,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.93 and a 200 day moving average of $219.71.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

