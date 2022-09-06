Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $10.59 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the period. VeriSign accounts for approximately 1.4% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $182.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,762. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

