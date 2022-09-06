Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,511. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

