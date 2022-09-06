Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Buys 3,307 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.44. The stock had a trading volume of 52,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,465. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.89.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.