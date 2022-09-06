Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Boosts Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,044.8% during the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 869,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after purchasing an additional 829,075 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,658.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 792,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after purchasing an additional 775,836 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,248,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,429,000 after purchasing an additional 622,831 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,057,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,603,000 after purchasing an additional 619,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 89,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,083. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

