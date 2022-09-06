Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-$1.79 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Down 0.2 %
SKT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.23. 18,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,840. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.13%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth $217,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.