Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-$1.79 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Down 0.2 %

SKT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.23. 18,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,840. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $105.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth $217,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.