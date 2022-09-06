Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$2.75–$2.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73 billion-$5.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.32 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.96–$0.86 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.97. The company had a trading volume of 60,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,465. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Cowen reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.12.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.5% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

