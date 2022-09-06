Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-$1.84 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.57 billion-$10.57 billion.

Suntory Beverage & Food Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS STBFY traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.95. 44,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,592. Suntory Beverage & Food has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12.

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses under various brands. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

