Sumokoin Price Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $754,427.77 and $2,546.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.86 or 0.00772416 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000691 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 54,349,727 coins and its circulating supply is 47,649,727 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sumokoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.