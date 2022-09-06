STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) PT Lowered to $30.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.

STOR has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

STORE Capital Stock Performance

Shares of STOR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,152. STORE Capital has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About STORE Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 57.5% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

