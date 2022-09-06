StepStone Group LP Acquires 575,504 Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

StepStone Group LP grew its holdings in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) by 223.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 832,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,504 shares during the period. Planet Labs PBC makes up approximately 0.3% of StepStone Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. StepStone Group LP’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PL. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,200,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. 57,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,429. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

