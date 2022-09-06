Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.60

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.60 and last traded at $35.60, with a volume of 112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMP shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Insider Transactions at Standard Motor Products

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $256,905.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,229,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $234,243.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 674,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,145,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $256,905.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 686,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,229,341.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,740 shares of company stock valued at $736,758 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 532.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Featured Articles

