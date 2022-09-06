Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $60.50

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.50 and last traded at $60.89, with a volume of 2770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.06.
SPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average is $82.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.30.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.
