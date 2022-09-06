SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,516. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

