SmartCredit Token Trading Down 1.9% This Week (SMARTCREDI)

SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. SmartCredit Token has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $1,032.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCredit Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001714 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002486 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00874057 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016347 BTC.
SmartCredit Token Profile
SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartCredit Token is smartcredit.io.
SmartCredit Token Coin Trading
