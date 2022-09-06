SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.51

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 4277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43.
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
