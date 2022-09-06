SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.51

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 4277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43.

Institutional Trading of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 7.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 56,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.