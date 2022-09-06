Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.17

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.17 and last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 308458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.49.

Shopify Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 961.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after buying an additional 51,672,341 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1,007.4% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433,161 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1,170.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493,237 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 715.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $438,508,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

