Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.70

Shares of The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.70 and last traded at $54.70, with a volume of 163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.17.

Shizuoka Bank Trading Down 9.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.62.

About Shizuoka Bank

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. It engages in the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions. The company is also involved in the lease transactions centered on finance leases.

