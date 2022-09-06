Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.70

Shares of Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 169304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Sharp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries etc.

Featured Articles

