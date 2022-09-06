SelfKey Hits Market Capitalization of $27.09 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SelfKey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $27.09 million and $97.18 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SelfKey Coin Profile

SelfKey is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

