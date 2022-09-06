Sei Investments Co. Has $267.18 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,442,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 73,121 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $267,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 88.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 257,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,193,000 after purchasing an additional 120,836 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 806,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,124,000 after purchasing an additional 345,374 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,222,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $461,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,219 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.2% in the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $78.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,824,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.32.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

