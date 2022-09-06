Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.55

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.55 and last traded at $39.62, with a volume of 12434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

