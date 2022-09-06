Saito (SAITO) Market Cap Achieves $11.25 Million

Saito (SAITO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Saito coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Saito has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Saito has a total market cap of $11.25 million and approximately $303,538.00 worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002498 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001708 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00874411 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016490 BTC.
Saito Coin Profile
Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial.
Buying and Selling Saito
Receive News & Updates for Saito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.