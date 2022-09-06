Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.84 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.836 per share by the energy company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $10.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.83.

Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Up 4.2 %

SBR traded up $3.17 on Tuesday, hitting $78.49. The company had a trading volume of 86,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,326. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $90.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.53% and a return on equity of 774.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 30.1% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 45.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.