RMR Wealth Builders Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 261.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.85. 66,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,555. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.46.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

