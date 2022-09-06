RMR Wealth Builders Has $3.52 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 117.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.70. The company had a trading volume of 262,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,867. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $333.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

