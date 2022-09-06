RMR Wealth Builders Buys 2,188 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 177,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.4% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,986,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,462,000 after purchasing an additional 89,451 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 213,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 201,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.78. The stock had a trading volume of 254,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $145.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.78. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

