RMR Wealth Builders Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 496.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1,142.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 626,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,183,000 after purchasing an additional 576,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,876,000 after purchasing an additional 541,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.40. 23,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,173. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.44. The company has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

