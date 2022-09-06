Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.20 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.43 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.61. 25,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.32. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.23%.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

