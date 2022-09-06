ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,867,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.16% of ReNew Energy Global worth $533,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,204,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,478 shares during the period. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,680,000. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 733.3% during the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.70. 7,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,370. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ReNew Energy Global Profile

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). ReNew Energy Global had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.