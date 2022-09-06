Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Down to $25.03

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.03, but opened at $24.26. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 345 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RLAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,751 shares of company stock valued at $891,694 in the last ninety days. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

