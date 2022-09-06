Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Krispy Kreme (DNUT)

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/19/2022 – Krispy Kreme had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Krispy Kreme was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

8/18/2022 – Krispy Kreme had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Krispy Kreme had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.93. 39,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Krispy Kreme’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares in the company, valued at $35,744,596.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 177.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,267,000 after buying an additional 2,714,348 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,789,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 317.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,386,000 after buying an additional 1,351,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lexington Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter valued at $20,573,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

