Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.50 million-$125.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.02 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.25.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,754. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys has a 12 month low of $106.48 and a 12 month high of $159.47.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $309,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,388 shares of company stock worth $5,933,947 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualys by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Qualys by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Qualys by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

