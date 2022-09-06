PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.79 billion-$8.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.23 billion. PVH also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PVH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.53.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $53.85. 114,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PVH will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PVH by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in PVH by 17.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PVH by 29.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PVH by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

