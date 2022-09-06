Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at UBS Group

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on PSTG. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
Pure Storage Stock Down 1.9 %
Pure Storage stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.60. 67,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,371. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.42 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
