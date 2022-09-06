Prudential PLC Takes $233.73 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,094,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,726,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 3.4% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Prudential PLC owned 1.48% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,147,578. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

