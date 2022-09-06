Prudential PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 949,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after buying an additional 271,174 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 62,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,146 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.98. The company had a trading volume of 96,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,149. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

