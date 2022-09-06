Prudential PLC Has $22.07 Million Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 954,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,263 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.16% of Trip.com Group worth $22,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,159,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,999,000 after acquiring an additional 233,853 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,920 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,499,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,873,000 after acquiring an additional 233,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,195,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,122 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCOM. Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 86,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,529. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

