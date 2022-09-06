Prudential PLC Has $10.04 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,421 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,881 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 929,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,433,588. The company has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

