Prudential PLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 0.6% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $41,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,287,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,516,000 after purchasing an additional 668,791 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $606,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.66. The company had a trading volume of 101,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,657. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.06.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

